Mission Prarambh: India to launch its first private rocket, Vikram-S, on 15 Nov

India's first privately built rocket set for launch on 15 November. The launch, Mission Prarambh, will be made by a Hyderabad-based startup, Skyroot aerospace
A move that will provide a favourable environment to private players in the space sector, India's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, is all set to launch from the Indian Space Research Organisation's launchpad at Sriharikota on Tuesday.
Vikram S is India's first private rocket developed by a Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket will be launched on a sub-orbital mission, named as Prarambh, with three payloads.
The launch will take place at 11:30 am, informed Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana told PTI.
Apart from being the nation's first private launch, it will also be the maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh', and will carry a total of three payloads in space. Out of them, two will be Indian customers and one will be foreign customers.
"Heartbeats quicken. All gazes are up to the sky. The earth is listening. It all points to 15 Nov 2022 for launch," Skyspace Aerospace told PTI on Friday.
Companies that will be sending payloads into the space
A 2.5 kg payload, Funny-Sat, will be sent in space by Vikram. The payload will be sent into space by a Chennai-based aerospace startup, Spacekidz, and is built by students from India, the US, Singapore, and Indonesia.
The successful launch of the mission will make Skyroot the first private space company to launch a rocket in space from India. This will pave way for the growth of India's private space sector which was opened in 2020. Since then, the country has been trying to attract private space companies to launch rockets from India.
A tribute to Vikram Sarabhai
The name of the launch vehicles of Skyroot are kept 'Vikram' as a mark to pay tribute to the founder of the Indian Indian space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai. Skyroot company was the first startup to enter into a memorandum of understanding with ISRO for launching its rockets.
The ultimate aim of opening the space sector for private companies in India is to provide a conducive environment for cost-efficient satellite launch services by disrupting the entry barriers. This will help these companies in advancing their mission and make spaceflights affordable, reliable and regular for all, reported PTI.
Skyroot, founded in 2018, has also built and tested India's first privately developed cryogenic hypergolic-liquid, and solid fuel-based rocket engines. It used advanced composite and 3D-printing technologies to launch the rockets.
With its promising performance, Skyroot was also able to raise USD 51 million through a Series-B financing round in September this year. Above that, the company earned USD 11 million in another funding round, Series-A capital raise, in July 2021.
