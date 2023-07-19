Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has distributed 10,000 appointment letters under Mission Rozgar in the Health Department in one and a half month time starting June 9. During the first distribution, the UP CM had given appointment letters to 182 ANM health workers, followed by 1,442 staff nurses on June 10.

According to a release issued by the UP government, CM Yogi Adityanath distributed another 1,573 appointment letters to Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) health worker candidates on Tuesday which led to a total of 10,197 such letters being issued so far.

While handing over the appointment letters to auxiliary nurses at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, the chief minister said, "We are taking the recruitment process for government jobs forward in a transparent manner by making better use of technology. The result of this is that there is enthusiasm among the youth of the state, who are also willing to contribute to the state's progress,"

He also hit out at the previous Samajwadi Party-led government in the state noting that the uncle-nephew duo used to collect money from the people whenever government vacancies were announced but no one can point fingers at the state commissions or boards today.

UP no longer ‘BIMARU’, on it's way to becoming Saksham:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proclaimed on Tuesday that Uttar Pradesh has come out of the ‘BIMARU’ category and is on its way to becoming a ‘Saksham’ state.

The acronym BIMARU has been used to refer to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The label implies that these states have lagged in terms of economic growth, health care, education and other developmental indices.

"In 2015-16, about six crore people, constituting 37.68 per cent of the population, were below poverty line in Uttar Pradesh. With our efforts, the percentage of people below poverty line dropped from 37.68 per cent to 22 per cent in 2019-20 and currently it stands at 12 per cent, to everyone's surprise" the Uttar Pradesh CM noted.