Mission Rozgar: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath distributes 10,000 appointment letters, says ‘UP no longer BIMARU’2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has distributed 10,000 appointment letters to health workers as part of Mission Rozgar. He also declared that the state is no longer in the 'BIMARU' category and is on its way to becoming a 'Saksham' state.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has distributed 10,000 appointment letters under Mission Rozgar in the Health Department in one and a half month time starting June 9. During the first distribution, the UP CM had given appointment letters to 182 ANM health workers, followed by 1,442 staff nurses on June 10.
