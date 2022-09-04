Mistry deeply cared about sustaining Tata group values, says his ex-aide

Mistry deeply cared about sustaining Tata group values, says his ex-aide1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
- Mukund Rajan added that Cyrus Mistry's death in a car accident is a huge loss for the corporate world.
The brand custodian and member of the group executive council (GEC) at Tata Group under Cyrus Mistry – Mukund Rajan, said on 4 September that his former boss cared deeply about sustaining Tata group values.
Rajan added that Cyrus Mistry's death in a car accident is a huge loss for the corporate world.
"He cared deeply about sustaining the values the (Tata) Group stood for, and set a great example of hard work and responsibility for every member of his team," Rajan said.
Rajan said Mistry was very young but slipped into the giant shoes of his predecessor Ratan Tata with “felicity and grace".
He described Mistry as “an inspiring leader, and a kind and considerate human being" who had worked under Ratan Tata. "His untimely demise is a huge loss for the corporate world," Rajan said.
Earlier in the day, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car and met with an accident at the Gujarat-Maharashtra border.
Apart from industrialists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others expressed their condolences.
With PTI inputs.
