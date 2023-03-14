‘Misuse of central agencies since 2014’: TMC passes motion in Bengal Assembly3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:34 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested TMC youth wing leader Santanu Banerjee after interrogating him for eight hours in Kolkata in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case.
The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion against the ‘misuse of central agencies’ for targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout in the House.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×