The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion against the ‘misuse of central agencies’ for targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout in the House.

The saffron party claimed that the presence of its members in the Assembly when the motion was being read out would be ‘tantamount to supporting corruption cases’, according to the news agency PTI.

Senior TMC MLA Tapas Roy introduced the motion under Rule 185 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

“Since 2014, the country has been witnessing rampant misuse of central agencies for harassing political leaders," Roy said while referring to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's assertion that minister Parth Bhowmik will be put behind bars within a month.

"We have seen how the leader of the opposition threatened the members of the state's ruling party, including ministers, with dire consequences," he added.

Bhowmik had moved a privilege motion against Adhikari, PTI reported.

Speaking on the motion, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation are selectively targeting the leaders and functionaries of the TMC and creating an atmosphere of fear.

She said that the only motive of central agencies is to malign TMC. “The BJP cannot fight us politically so they are using central agencies against us."

However, BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga later refuted the allegations and called it ‘baseless’. “We walked out as we think staying there tantamount to supporting what the TMC is saying, which is nothing but a blatant lie."

Several TMC leaders and ministers have been arrested by the central agencies in the recent past for their alleged involvement in scams and corruption cases.

TMC leader Santanu Banerjee held by ED in WB teacher recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested TMC youth wing leader Santanu Banerjee after interrogating him for eight hours in Kolkata in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case. He has now been sent to the custody of the central agency for 11 days.

The TMC youth leader was produced in the City session court on Monday by ED. He will be produced again before the court on March 24 after his 11 days of ED custody.

The case was registered on the orders of the Calcutta High Court against the then Minister-in-charge, Department of School Education, West Bengal, and others on the allegations of illegal appointment of Assistant Teacher for classes of 11th and 12th standard.

It was further alleged that the then Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission was part of the network which was involved in illegally accommodating undeserving candidates for appointment in SSC scam cases.

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)