'Misuse' of central probe agencies; Supreme Court to hear on April 5 plea by 14 opposition parties3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:16 PM IST
The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate
The Supreme Court today agreed to list for hearing a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against political opponents on April 5
