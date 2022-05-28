The rail connectivity between India and Bangladesh will get a major boost as the two countries will begin the third passenger train service next week on 1 June. The train will operate between New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Dhaka in Bangladesh. Mitali Express, the new train service will be flagged off by the Railway Ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi on June 1 virtually.

Days of Run

According to a senior railway official of Northeast Frontier Railway Mitali Express will run two days a week on Sunday and Wednesday.

"During the regular service of the train, departure from New Jalpaiguri will be at 11:45 hours (IST). The train will arrive at Haldibari (India) at 12.55 hours (IST) and depart from Haldibari at 13.05 hours (IST). The train will arrive at Chilahati (Bangladesh) at 13.55 hours (BST) and depart from Chilahati at 14.25 hours (BST) to reach Dhaka Cantonment at 22:30 hours (BST)," the official said. During its return journey, Dhaka Cantonment - New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express will also run two days a week- on Monday and Thursday; leaving Dhaka Cantonment at 21:50 hours (BST). The train will arrive at Chilahati (Bangladesh) at 05.45 hours (BST) and depart from Chilahati at 06.15 hours (BST). The train will arrive at Haldibari (India) at 06.00 hours (IST) and depart from Haldibari at 06.05 hours (IST) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 07:15 hours (IST).

Coach composition:

The New Jalpaiguri - Dhaka Cantonment leg of this train will consist of four First Class AC (Seating only), four AC Chair cars and two luggage-cum-generator vans. The Dhaka Cantonment-New Jalpaiguri will consist of four First Class AC (Sleeper), four AC Chair cars and two luggage-cum-generator vans," according to the railway official.

The fare of Mitali Express will be fixed in US dollars. The Mitali Express train will be operated by Indian Railways.

He further said that the tickets for this train are available at the overseas Passenger Reservation System counters at New Jalpaiguri Station and Kolkata Railway Station. "The new train services will improve the bilateral trade relation and socio-economic activities of India and Bangladesh. The services will further make travel easier for the passengers and will greatly benefit the tourism sector of North Bengal area along with other tourism hotspots across India," De said.