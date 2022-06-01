Mitali Express: Third India-Bangladesh passenger train to run from today. Fare, other details2 min read . 07:57 AM IST
- Mitali Express: The train will run from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal to Dhaka Cantonment railway station in Bangladesh
The third passenger train service between India and Bangladesh will start today and with the commencement of this new train service, the relations between both the countries will move a step forward.
The third passenger train service between India and Bangladesh will start today and with the commencement of this new train service, the relations between both the countries will move a step forward.
The train will run from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal to Dhaka Cantonment railway station in Bangladesh. The train will cover the distance of around 513km between New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Dhaka Cantonment in Bangaldesh in nine hours.
The train will run from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal to Dhaka Cantonment railway station in Bangladesh. The train will cover the distance of around 513km between New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Dhaka Cantonment in Bangaldesh in nine hours.
Days of run:
Days of run:
The New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Cantonment train, bearing number 13132, will run two days a week, i.e., on Sunday and Wednesday and for the return journey, train no 13131, Dhaka Cantonment-New Jalpaiguri, Mitali Express will run every Monday and Thursday.Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Bangladeshi counterpart Nurul Islam Sujan will flag-off the train virtually today.
The New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Cantonment train, bearing number 13132, will run two days a week, i.e., on Sunday and Wednesday and for the return journey, train no 13131, Dhaka Cantonment-New Jalpaiguri, Mitali Express will run every Monday and Thursday.Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Bangladeshi counterpart Nurul Islam Sujan will flag-off the train virtually today.
Coach composition:
Coach composition:
As of now, the train will run with four air-conditioned cabin coaches, four air-conditioned chair cars and will be hauled by a diesel locomotive.
As of now, the train will run with four air-conditioned cabin coaches, four air-conditioned chair cars and will be hauled by a diesel locomotive.
Train Timings:
Train Timings:
The Mitali Express will leave the New Jalpaiguri station in northern West Bengal at 11.45 am and reach Dhaka at 10.30 pm Bangladesh time.
The Mitali Express will leave the New Jalpaiguri station in northern West Bengal at 11.45 am and reach Dhaka at 10.30 pm Bangladesh time.
Fare:
Fare:
AC cabin berth tickets are priced at ₹4,905, AC cabin chair car tickets cost ₹3,805 and AC chair car tickets are priced at 2,707.
AC cabin berth tickets are priced at ₹4,905, AC cabin chair car tickets cost ₹3,805 and AC chair car tickets are priced at 2,707.
Train stoppages:
Train stoppages:
It will only stop for 10 minutes each at Haldibari, the last station on the Indian side, and Chilahati -- which is the first station on the Bangladesh side -- for the change of drivers.
It will only stop for 10 minutes each at Haldibari, the last station on the Indian side, and Chilahati -- which is the first station on the Bangladesh side -- for the change of drivers.
Suvendhu Kumar Chaudhury, DRM, Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway said to ANI , "we are ready to start the services, the train is ready with maximum facilities. Around 15-20 passengers have already booked their tickets for the first journey."
Suvendhu Kumar Chaudhury, DRM, Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway said to ANI , "we are ready to start the services, the train is ready with maximum facilities. Around 15-20 passengers have already booked their tickets for the first journey."
"It is a direct service, with no pantry-car facility. We have installed a number of CCTV cameras at the platform as well and our Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deputed in every corner. The Border Security Force (BSF) will take the train at Haldibari station and hand it over to Bangladesh at the Zero line," he added.
"It is a direct service, with no pantry-car facility. We have installed a number of CCTV cameras at the platform as well and our Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deputed in every corner. The Border Security Force (BSF) will take the train at Haldibari station and hand it over to Bangladesh at the Zero line," he added.