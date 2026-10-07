Mithun Chakraborty gets Cabinet Minister rank; appointed as advisor in CM Suvendu Adhikari's Bengal government

On Wednesday, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was appointed as a cultural advisor to the West Bengal government with the rank of a cabinet minister, as per an official notice. The appointment was made in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, effective immediately.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently appointed Mithun Chakraborty as a cultural advisor to the state.
The announcement arrives on the day when PM Narendra Modi completed 25 years as head of government.
Mithun Chakraborty is among the popular names in the Indian Cinema whose career spans over five decades. He has starred in more than 350 films across Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Telugu languages.
His breakthrough performance came with his debut in Mrigayaa (1976), winning his first National Film Award for Best Actor. It was followed by another blockbuster, Disco Dancer, turning him into a household name. Some of his other hits include Surakshaa, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Phool Aur Angaar, Tahadeer katha, Golmaal 3 and The Kashmir Files.
Chakraborty entered politics in 2014, joining Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). He served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha under the TMC. He resigned from his parliamentary seat in late 2016 and stepped back from active politics.
He made a high-profile political comeback in March 2021 by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.
Ever since then, Mithun Chakraborty has been an active campaigner for the BJP in West Bengal.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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