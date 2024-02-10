Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Livemint

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized in Kolkata due to chest pain. Currently undergoing treatment.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized in Kolkata due to chest pain

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata due to reported chest pain on Saturday. As per a India Today report, he felt uneasy, following which he was admitted. Currently, he is undergoing treatment, and his health condition remains a matter of concern.

Mithun Chakraborty's family is yet to confirm or issue a formal statement.

Mithun Chakraborty, seen recently judging Dance Bangla Dance, received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in January 2024. With a remarkable career spanning over 350 films in multiple Indian languages, he expressed he could not believe when he first heard that he was being awarded the Padma Bhushan.

In a video message last month, the 73-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in Mrinal Sen's Mrigaya, and has had a career spanning about five decades, said, "After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour... It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love."

