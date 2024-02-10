Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata due to reported chest pain on Saturday. As per a India Today report, he felt uneasy, following which he was admitted. Currently, he is undergoing treatment, and his health condition remains a matter of concern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mithun Chakraborty's family is yet to confirm or issue a formal statement.

Mithun Chakraborty, seen recently judging Dance Bangla Dance, received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in January 2024. With a remarkable career spanning over 350 films in multiple Indian languages, he expressed he could not believe when he first heard that he was being awarded the Padma Bhushan.

In a video message last month, the 73-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in Mrinal Sen's Mrigaya, and has had a career spanning about five decades, said, "After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour... It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love."

