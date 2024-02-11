 Mithun Chakraborty suffered brain stroke, hospital says ‘stable’. All you need to know about Ischemic Cerebrovascular | Mint
Mithun Chakraborty suffered brain stroke, hospital says ‘stable’. All you need to know about Ischemic Cerebrovascular

 Livemint

Mithun Chakraborty, the actor and politician, has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. He is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. (PTI)Premium
Actor Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. (PTI)

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain, according to a statement by a private hospital where he got hospitalised on Saturday morning.

Chakraborty was admitted to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata at around 9:40 am yesterday after he complained of severe chest pain.

The 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI and other tests. The veteran actor developed monir speech difficulty and his right hand movement was affected.

Chakraborty was transferred from ICU to a cabin for further care.

According to an official statement by the hospital, the National Award-winning actor has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

The actor is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist, and a gastroenterologist, the hospital said.

"Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), a National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented, and has consumed a soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist, and a gastroenterologist," the hospital's official statement reads.

Chakraborty was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. He has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Tamil.

Fondly called Mithun Da by his fans, the actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film 'Mrigayaa', which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. 'Disco Dancer', 'Agneepath', 'Ghar Ek Mandir', 'Jallad' and 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahin' are some of his other popular films.

Chakraborty joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, 2021.

What is Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident

There are two common types of stroke-Ischemic stroke and Hemorrhagic stroke.

Most strokes are ischemic strokes. An ischemic stroke occurs when blood clots or other particles block the blood vessels to the brain.

Fatty deposits called plaque can also cause blockages by building up in the blood vessels.

On the other hand, a hemorrhagic stroke happens when an artery in the brain leaks blood or ruptures (breaks open). The leaked blood puts too much pressure on brain cells, which damages them.

Published: 11 Feb 2024, 07:57 AM IST
