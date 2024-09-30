Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for ‘iconic’ contribution to Indian cinema

Mithun Chakraborty, 74, will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his significant contributions to Indian cinema, as announced by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated30 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 'iconic' contribution to Indian cinema
Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 'iconic' contribution to Indian cinema

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that Iconic Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, 74, will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

“Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema (SIC),” the IB Minister said in a post on X.

Several Mithun Chakraborty fans reacted to the news, with many congratulating ‘Mithun Da’. One user commented that Mithun Chakraborty deserved to receive the award a long time back.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; Mithun 54th winner

The actor will be felicitated with the award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 8.

Mithun Chakraborty is the 54th winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was started in 1969 in honour of Dadasaheb Phalke, known as the father of Indian cinema.

53 veterans from the fields of Bollywood, cinema, and music, such as Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Yash Chopra, have received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award before Mithun Chakraborty. Actor Waheeda Rehman received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021.

Mithun Chakraborty

The actor-turned-politician left Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress party in April and joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.

Mithun Chakraborty began as an actor with the 1976 National Award-winning drama Mrigayaa, a Mrinal Sen directorial. He won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for the film. Earlier this year, Mithun Da was conferred the Padma Bhushan Award.

In the 1980s, the actor shot to stardom with Bollywood hits like Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, and Commando, among others. Mithun's iconic dance performances on Bollywood songs like “I Am a Disco Dancer” and “Jimmy Jimmy" got him the name ‘Disco Dancer’ among fans.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM IST
