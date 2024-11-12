Mithun Chakraborty’s wallet stolen during campaign for BJP in Jharkhand; announcement video goes viral | Watch

Jharkhand Elections:  In a surprising twist during a campaign rally for the BJP candidate in Jharkhand, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's wallet was stolen amidst a chaotic crowd.

Updated12 Nov 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Mithun Chakraborty attending an election rally in Jharkhand.
Mithun Chakraborty attending an election rally in Jharkhand.

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty became a target of pickpockets recently after his wallet was stolen by unknown persons while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the Jharkhand elections.

The incident reportedly took place when the actor was in Dhanbad to extend his support to BJP candidate Aparna Sen Gupta, who is contesting from the Nirsa assembly seat.

After realising his purse was missing, the actor informed the BJP functionaries on the stage. Following that, repeated appeals were made urging the crowd to return the wallet.

A video of a BJP functionary making an announcement from the stage has gone viral. However, there was no response from the crowd.

Several fans and party workers had gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor and take a selfie. This caused chaos, and the wallet reportedly got stolen at that time.

On Monday, Mithun Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in East Singhbhum district and held a roadshow.

Chakraborty then went to Dahigora Circus Maidan in Ghatsila to address a rally for BJP candidate Babulal Soren, son of ex-CM Champai Soren.

"Despite my fractured hand, I have come here for your love and affection. However, I could not spend much time here," he said.

Chakraborty promised to visit the area again if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

"If you want a miracle to happen, vote for BJP," he told the rally.

First phase of voting on November 13

Voting in 43 constituencies in the first phase of assembly elections will take place on Wednesday, November 13. 

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren is contesting from Seraikella while Jamshedpur East is witnessing Congress' Ajoy Kumar pitted against Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and current Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.

The second phase will take place on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and the Congress won 16 seats.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:36 PM IST
      Popular in News

