Home / News / India /  ‘Mitr kaal ki kahaani': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over report on stagnant MSMEs
Back

‘Mitr kaal ki kahaani': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over report on stagnant MSMEs

2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 05:48 PM IST Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament complex during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI02_08_2023_000334B) (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament complex during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI02_08_2023_000334B) (PTI)

A recent survey claimed that the performance of more than 72% of the surveyed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had stagnated, decreased or stopped altogether.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Narendra Modi government on Thursday after a survey claimed that the performance of more than 72% of the surveyed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had stagnated, decreased or stopped altogether. Others including TRS leader Sathish Reddy also cited the Consortium of Indian Associations report to criticise the Centre.

While around 28% of the respondents confirmed that they were growing, around stated that 76% were not making profit. Access to bank finance also remained a big issue, with 45% adding that there was no “ease of doing" that existed in starting or running or closing or in their living style

The survey - which came mere weeks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sithaman presented the budget - also indicated that 62% were disappointed with the latter. 

Also read: 'India’s MSMEs must adopt the mantra of going from local to global'

Dubbing these numbers the “story of Mitr Kaal" Gandhi urged the Central government to aid MSMEs. 

“The magic that made a 'friend' second richest in the world, why not use the same magic on small businesses?" he jibed.

“More than 70% of MSMEs are stagnant and absolutely no growth since past five years. Where did all the money of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package worth 20 lakh crore have gone into? Mere Jumla or into the hands of Modi’s Co?" added TRS leader Sathish Reddy. 

Also read: ‘Neutral country' India will record highest growth in coming yrs: US billionaire

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Sitharaman had said that the Central government was ensuring that the public expenditure continues to grow to have a desired multiplier effect on all the sectors. She also stressed the BJP-led administration's focus on MSMEs, noting that it was collaborating with the states, as well as the Tier III administrations, such as the panchayats or ward-level administrations, to ensure that MSME priorities remain at the top of the agenda.

“…our major focus should be on MSMEs, which are the backbone of the Indian economy and important job creators. Unlike large units that are often located in specific places to leverage scale, MSMEs are spread throughout the country, creating local employment wherever they are found," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x