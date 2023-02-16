‘Mitr kaal ki kahaani': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over report on stagnant MSMEs

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Sitharaman had said that the Central government was ensuring that the public expenditure continues to grow to have a desired multiplier effect on all the sectors. She also stressed the BJP-led administration's focus on MSMEs, noting that it was collaborating with the states, as well as the Tier III administrations, such as the panchayats or ward-level administrations, to ensure that MSME priorities remain at the top of the agenda.

