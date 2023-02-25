The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly saw some heated exchange between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. The Yadav-led Opposition attacked the ruling BJP over the murder of the prime eyewitness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA on Friday.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot dead on Friday by unidentified assailants who attacked him and two of his police guards with guns and bombs in the Domanganj area of Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was visibly agitated over the Opposition attack and said “It was the Samajwadi Party which nurtured and protected the mafia Atiq Ahmed and now, they are raising fingers at us. Mafia ko mitti mein mila donga (will eliminate mafias). The Prayagraj incident is very disturbing, but the guilty will not be spared."

Umesh Pal's wife has filed a case against Atiq Ahmed's family members including his two sons in the incident.

"The government will act under this zero-tolerance policy in the Prayagraj case, too. Those who are involved in the incident, were they not nurtured and protected by the Samajwadi Party? The Samajwadi Party had made him an MP (Atiq Ahmed)," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister even went to the controversial remarks made by the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he is surprised when such people talk about democracy.

“Statements were made that 'Ladke hai galati kar dete hai'. I am surprised when they talk about democracy. They talk about security in the state.... Sharm to tumhe karni chahiye jo apne baap ka samman nahi kar paye ho (You should be ashamed that you failed to respect your father). Is this how you should behave? I have not named anyone but the remarks which have been made have to be discussed," the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath questioned the intentions of the Opposition for the state as he claimed that they feel “proud" in calling Uttar Pradesh a “bimaru rajya."