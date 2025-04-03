‘Mixed bag, not setback’: Modi Govt analysing impact of 26 % Trump tariff

Trump Tariffs: In response to President Trump's newly announced 26 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, the Indian government is analysing the potential economic impacts and negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aimed at mitigating trade tensions. 

Livemint
Published3 Apr 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Trump Tariffs: U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump Tariffs: The Union Commerce Ministry is analysing the impact of 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs or import duties imposed by the US on India, a senior government official said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

According to the official, quoted by the news agency, the universal 10 per cent tariffs will come into effect on all imports into the US from April 5 and the remaining 16 per cent from April 10.

Also Read | Trump Tariff News LIVE: US imposes 26% tariff on Indian imports

"The ministry is analysing the impact of the announced tariffs," the official said, adding there is a provision that if a country would address the concerns of the US, the Trump administration can consider reducing the duties against that nation.

India is already negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The two countries are aiming to finalise the first phase of the pact by fall (September-October) of this year.

Mixed Bag

"It is a mixed bag and not a setback for India," the official said.

Advertisement

Donald Trump listed the high tariffs charged by India on American products as he announced reciprocal tariffs on countries across the board, declaring a 26 per cent "discounted" reciprocal tariff on India.

Also Read | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 open lower after Trump tariffs

"This is Liberation Day, a long-awaited moment. 2nd April 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again. We are going to make it wealthy, good, and wealthy," Trump said on Wednesday in remarks from the Rose Garden at the White House as he announced the closely watched reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods.

It is a mixed bag and not a setback for India.

As he announced the tariffs, he held up a chart that showed the tariffs that countries such as India, China, the UK, and the European Union charge, along with the reciprocal tariffs that these countries will now have to pay.

Advertisement

The chart indicated that India charged 52 per cent tariffs, including currency manipulation and trade barriers, and America would now charge India a discounted reciprocal tariff of 26 per cent.

"India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The prime minister just left. He's a great friend of mine, but I said, you're a friend of mine, but you're not treating us right. They charge us 52 per cent...," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • India is proactively analyzing the impact of new US tariffs on its economy.
  • Negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US are ongoing.
  • The situation reflects a blend of challenges and opportunities for India in international trade.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Mixed bag, not setback’: Modi Govt analysing impact of 26 % Trump tariff
First Published:3 Apr 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App