Mixed response to Karnataka bandh, life unaffected in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The day-long Karnataka bandh on Monday, called by farmer organizations, trade unions and activists among others, to oppose amendments and reforms proposed by the B.S.Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state government, saw mixed response across districts, including Bengaluru.

Farmer organizations and others are protesting amendments made to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and Karnataka Land Reforms Act that lifts restrictions on people from non-agricultural backgrounds to own farm lands.

Most shops, hotels and public transport were operational in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

Farmer organizations, pro-Kannada groups, labour unions and others supporting the bandh blocked off a portion of Bengaluru-Mysuru road, stormed into railway stations and held protests near the airport on Monday. The police, present in large numbers, cleared most such blockades.

Yediyurappa on Monday said farmers were being misled by the Congress and others for their own personal and political gains.

“I will meet all farmers in the districts and explain the two bills," Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru.

He said the Congress has been trying to bring in the same reforms for over three decades but is now opposing the bills for the sake of political gains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre has also been at the receiving end of protests from across the country over contentious reforms that, farmers say, will replace middlemen with corporates and will do away with measures like MSP or minimum support price.

A tractor was set on fire by some protestors near India Gate, according to multiple media reports.

Karnataka is one of the hardest hit due to the covid-19 induced lockdown that was further impacted by the Centre’s decision to hold back goods and services tax (GST) compensation, flood relief and other funds that has led to acute fund crunch in the state.

“Had farmers known about these amendments, they would have never elected BJP to power. So, BJP has no moral authority to implement these amendments and continue in their position," Siddaramaiah, the Congress’ leader of the opposition said in a statement on Monday.

Intrastate bus services were normal and senior police officers in Karnataka have warned protestors against causing any disturbances.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant said 12,000 police personnel, 47 KSRP, 24 CAR platoons have been deployed in the city. He added that no permission had been given for any protests. The police had taken several people into preventive custody.

