Mixing of Covishield and Covaxin safe, elicits better immunity: ICMR study

These findings have an important implication for the covid-19 vaccination programme wherein heterologous immunization will pave the way for induction of improved and better protection against the variant strains of SARS-CoV-2. Such mixed regimens will also help to overcome the challenges of shortfall of particular vaccines and remove hesitancy around vaccines in people’s mind that could have genesis in programmatic ‘errors’ especially in settings where multiple covid-19 vaccines are being used, the ICMR said.