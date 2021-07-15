Calling it an attempt to initiate "mixopathy", the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the National Medical Commission (NCM) against the provision of mandatory one-week elective posting of medical interns in Ayush medicine.

"IMA fully opposes the inclusion of one-week exclusive elective posting which is contrary to the established norm, superfluous and an attempt to initiate mixopathy. IMA strives for purity of profession," the medical body said.

"Ayush and its components are vast subjects, working there for a week, the intern will not learn any new skill, and there is no clarity who shall be their mentor, and will they be assessed by NMC faculty norms or not. What is the objective, role or competency that will be learned which will augment his competencies... Are we adding engineering and agricultural science too for a week as it will make him a perfect human being?" it asked.

An MBBS graduate after four years of education has to undergo one year of internship.

The IMA has hence proposed the provision to be replaced by one or two-week posting in Family Medicine along with Bioethics.

"Family Medicine is a specialty which is the need of the hour for catering to the common people with multi-faceted, continuous, comprehensive, cost-effective, community-oriented concept and values of family care," it said.

The IMA said it is not prudent for an intern trained in modern medicine to partake and practice a system of medicine which he or she has not learned at the under graduation level.

The NMC recently came out with a draft regulation on the internship that stated that a week's training must be part of the rotational schedule in any of the Indian systems of medicine or Ayush as an elective.

"The internship is a period where doctors practice what they have learned under the mentorship of seniors. The NMC has published a draft of the internship procedure last week in which they have put a one-week mandatory posting in any one of the Ayush department," Dr Jayalal, president of IMA, was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Since medical graduates have no options of learning Ayush in the undergraduate period, it is not appropriate for then to come and practice in Ayush. IMA wants the purity of the system to be maintained and not mixing up," he added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.