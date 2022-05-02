This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An official name changing ceremony of 'Miyan ka Bada' railway station to 'Mahesh Nagar halt' was held in the Balotra area of Barmer district of Rajasthan
Rajasthan held an official name changing ceremony of 'Miyan ka Bada' railway station to 'Mahesh Nagar halt' was held in the Balotra area of Barmer district, as per news agency ANI report.
Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary, among others, attended the event on Saturday. Earlier in 2018, the name of the village was changed from Miyan ka Bada to Mahesh Nagar but the name of the railway station was not changed.
"It is a long process. Both Central government and state government gives their nod and then the name of the railway station changes," said Union Minister Shekhawat. He added that it was a long pending demand of the villagers.
Meanwhile, in view of the recent violence across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed concern terming the situation as "dangerous."
"It's very easy to provoke on the basis of caste and religion. No one knows where this country is heading, the situation is dangerous", said Ashok Gehlot. He further added, "The loudspeaker issue isn't even an issue, every religion should together decide on it and solve it."
The country is witnessing an uproar over the use of loudspeakers in religious places. Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days.
"The Karauli incident was repeated in seven states during Ram Navami. Sometimes, innocents also get stuck with the guilty. The same happened in Karauli. There should be peace and harmony in the society, the answer to violence cannot be violence", said the Rajasthan Chief Minister.
