‘Miyan-Tiyan’ and ‘Pakistani’ terms in poor taste, but do not hurt religious sentiments: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that labelling someone ‘Pakistani’ or calling them ‘Miyan-Tiyan’ does not amount to being considered an offence of hurting religious sentiment. The apex court, in its February 11 ruling, did note that such labelling is in poor taste.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma made the remark while closing a case against a man accused of calling a government servant "Pakistani."

The First Information Report (FIR) had been filed by an Urdu translator and acting RTI (Right to Information) clerk at the sub-divisional office in Chas, Jharkhand.

Advertisement

Hearing the case filed by an Urdu translator, the Supreme Court bench said that while such terms (Miyan-tiyan and Pakistani) are made in "poor taste", they do not amount to hurting religious sentiments.

"Undoubtedly, the statements made are in poor taste. However, it does not amount to hurting the religious sentiments of the informant. Hence, we are of the opinion that the appellant shall also be discharged under Section 298 IPC," Bar & Bench quoted the apex court as saying.

In his complaint, the Urdu translator in Jharkhand alleged that during a visit to provide information about an RTI application, he was insulted and subjected to derogatory remarks about his religion by the accused.

The complainant claimed that the accused used terms such as 'Miyan' and 'Pakistani', which he believed were offensive to his religious sentiments.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court said there was no act on the accused’s part that could have provoked a breach of peace.

What is the case? The case revolved around Hari Nandan Singh, who had sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the additional collector-cum-first appellate authority in Bokaro. Although the requested information was sent to him via registered post, Singh later filed an appeal, allegedly after tampering with the documents and making false claims of manipulation.

In response, the appellate authority directed an Urdu translator to personally deliver the documents to Singh.

On November 18, 2020, the Urdu translator, accompanied by a messenger from the sub-divisional office in Chas, visited Singh’s residence to hand over the information.

Also Read | We need to make freedom of speech low-brow in India

Initially, Singh refused to accept the documents but eventually relented after persistent efforts by the translator.

Advertisement

It was alleged that during this interaction, Singh verbally abused the Urdu translator, making ‘Miyan-Tiyan’ and ‘Pakistani’ remarks, and used criminal force against him.

This led the translator to file an FIR against Hari Nandan Singh. Following an investigation, charges were framed against Singh under Sections 298 (hurting religious sentiments), 353 (assault or criminal force against a public servant), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hari Nandan Singh’s plea to quash the proceedings was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court.

However, upon appeal, the Supreme Court overturned this decision. The apex court ruled that there was no evidence to support a breach of peace or criminal intent on Hari Nandan Singh’s part and discharged him from all charges.