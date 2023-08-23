Mizoram: 17 killed, several feared trapped after under-construction railway bridge collapses; PM announces ex-gratia1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Aizawl railway bridge collapse: Bridge collapse in Mizoram kills 17 workers, many feared trapped.
Mizoram bridge collapse: At least 17 workers were killed and many have been feared trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang area which is about 20 km from Aizawl in Mizoram.
Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram, PM Modi sent his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the incident. Moreover, the Prime minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased while Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.
“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM," PMO statement on X read.
Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railways told ANI that railway officers have rushed to the spot and senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway will also visit the site.
(More details are awaited.)