Mizoram bridge collapse: At least 17 workers were killed and many have been feared trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang area which is about 20 km from Aizawl in Mizoram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, police said as reported by PTI.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing," a police officer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mirozam CM expressed his deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations."

Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram, PM Modi sent his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the incident. Moreover, the Prime minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased while Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM," PMO statement on X read.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railways told ANI that railway officers have rushed to the spot and senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway will also visit the site.

(More details are awaited.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}