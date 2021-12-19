The Mizoram government has prohibited strike or agitation by the employees of the state health department during the Covid pandemic. This comes at a time when contractual employees and staff of the National Health Mission are staging an indefinite strike since December 17 demanding regularisation of their service and regular pay.

In an order issued on Sunday, the health department said that no employees of the Health and Family Welfare department should organise a strike during the pandemic as defined in the Mizoram Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1990.

In the wake of the Omicron variant of Covid, there is an urgent need to keep a close vigil on the incidence of local and regional spread of the pandemic and any strike if organised by any section or category of employees under the health department would adversely affect health care service delivery, not only for the COVID-19 related cases..., the order said.

Hundreds of contractual employees and staff of National Health Mission have been sitting on an indefinite strike since December 17. The contractural employees are demanding that they should be employed as regular employees under the state health department.

They also alleged that they were not paid regularly. However, an official said that the National Health Mission staff have been paid till November.

Mizoram on Sunday reported 117 more Covid cases. With new infection, total tally surged to 1,39,455. The death toll remained at 531 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The single-day positivity rate was 6.41% as the fresh cases were detected from 1,825 samples tested.

With agency inputs

