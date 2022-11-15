Mizoram: Centre to boost connectivity with 6,600 cr highway projects

Mizoram: Centre to boost connectivity with ₹6,600 cr highway projects2 min read . 09:59 PM IST
Mizoram Chief Minister,Zoramthanga, informed that the central government will sanction around ₹6600 crore in building highways in the state
To strengthen connectivity in the state, the central government will sanction ₹6,600 crore of highway projects in Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said in a program at Mizo National Front(MNF) office on Tuesday.
While addressing the programme, CM Zoramthanga informed that he joined a review meeting of northeast states on highway projects last week. In the meeting, Union minister for Road and Transport, Nitin Gadkari, assured that the central government will launch several highways and road projects in Mizoram.
"Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who presided over the meeting, had announced that the Centre would sanction various highway projects in Mizoram worth ₹6,664 crore to strengthen connectivity in the state," Zoramthanga said.
Along with announcing the worth of the projects, Mizoram CM also informed that the proposed projects include the expansion of a highway near the Myanmar border. A 28-km-long Zorinpui to Longmasu national highway, near the Myanmar border, will be widened. Another 21-km-long stretch between Vairengte and Sairang will be converted into four lane.
He further informed that the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will soon visit the state to unveil two bridge projects in Mizoram. There have been some issues related to the compensation of land acquired for national highway projects. CM Zoramthanga assured that the centre has taken steps to resolve these issues for the instant payment of the compensation for land acquired for the national highway projects.
It is worth noting that more than a1500 landowners had staged protests in Mizoram to demand compensation for their lands that were taken to widen the NH-306 and NH-6 from Vairengte-Kawnpui-Kawnpui. It is worth noting that National Highway-306 is a crucial route of the state which is of a lot of economic essence. The NH 306 is the key route to supply essential commodities to the sate from the rest of the nations.
(With inputs from PTI)
