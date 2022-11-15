Mizoram: Centre to boost connectivity with 6,600 cr highway projects

It is worth noting that more than a1500 landowners had staged protests in Mizoram to demand compensation for their lands that were taken to widen the NH-306 and NH-6 from Vairengte-Kawnpui-Kawnpui. It is worth noting that National Highway-306 is a crucial route of the state which is of a lot of economic essence. The NH 306 is the key route to supply essential commodities to the sate from the rest of the nations.