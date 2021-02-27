According to an official statement, the Mizoram government has decided to reopen colleges, universities, and other higher educational institutions from 1 March.

A meeting of Education and Health department officials chaired by Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr R Lalthangliana has decided to reopen colleges, universities and higher educational institutions from 1 March, the statement said.

The meeting instructed all college authorities to undertake mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), it added.

Lalthangliana, who is also the Health Minister, urged authorities of schools, colleges, universities and other institutions to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines made from time to time.

Health and family welfare board vice-chairman and MLA Dr ZR Thiamsanga and higher and technical education board vice-chairman and MLA Vanlaltanpuia also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government has decided to allow the reopening of schools for students of classes 5-8 from March 1.

Schools have already reopened for students of classes 9 to 12.

Re-opening of schools for students of lower classes will be decided depending on the COVID-19 situation, according to state school education department director James Lalrinchhana.

All educational institutions in Mizoram were closed since March last year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, three more persons including an 88-year-old woman have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,422, an official said on Saturday.

Two of the cases were reported from Aizawl district and one from Mamit district, he said.

Two patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 while one was asymptomatic.

The state currently has 26 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,386 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 10.

Mizoram has tested 2,31,396 samples for coronavirus till date, including 976 on Friday.

So far 21,997 people, including 10,639 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

With agency inputs

