Mizoram has declared a full holiday on Monday for all schools, colleges and other educational institutions, while government offices will function only from the afternoon, to enable people to watch the FIFA World Cup final.

An office memorandum issued by the General Administration Department on Sunday said all schools, colleges and other educational institutions under the state government will remain closed on Monday, allowing students and employees to watch the World Cup final.

Government offices, except banking institutions, will observe a half-holiday and remain closed during the forenoon. They will resume functioning from 1 pm to 5 pm, it said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Mizoram declare a holiday for the FIFA World Cup final? ⌵ Mizoram declared a holiday for schools and a half-day for government offices to allow people to watch the FIFA World Cup final, which is significantly popular among the residents. 2 What will happen to government office hours in Mizoram during the FIFA World Cup final? ⌵ Government offices in Mizoram will operate only in the afternoon, from 1 PM to 5 PM, allowing staff to participate in the World Cup final festivities. 3 How did the government of Mizoram ensure essential services during the FIFA World Cup final holiday? ⌵ The government directed all department heads to ensure that essential and emergency services remain operational without interruption during the holiday. 4 How are schools in Mizoram reacting to the FIFA World Cup final holiday announcement? ⌵ Schools in Mizoram, including several private institutions, have also announced a holiday to coincide with the FIFA World Cup final, reflecting the strong community interest in the event. 5 Should other states follow Mizoram's example of declaring holidays for major sports events? ⌵ The decision of Mizoram to declare a holiday for the FIFA World Cup final has sparked discussions on whether other states should adopt similar practices to promote sports engagement among youth.

The government said the decision was taken in view of the widespread public interest in the FIFA World Cup final, which will be played after midnight in India.

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"All heads of Departments and Offices shall ensure that essential and emergency services remain functional without interruption and shall make suitable arrangements wherever necessary," the memorandum said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said football occupies a special place in the hearts of the Mizo people and many youths in the state have the potential to build careers through the sport.

"We Mizos are great lovers of football, and among our youth there are now many who are skilled enough to make a livelihood through the sport. We also desire to nurture and produce more such talented young people," he said in a social media post, sharing the government memorandum.

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Describing the FIFA World Cup as "The Greatest Show on Planet", the CM said the final would be played after midnight in India, making it difficult for many football fans to watch the match and report to work or school early the next morning.

"Therefore, following the practice adopted by some football-loving states, and so that all of us may comfortably watch the match together, we have decided to declare July 20 as a holiday for all schools. Government offices will observe a half-holiday, and offices will open from 1 pm onwards," he added.

Lalduhoma urged the people of Mizoram to enjoy the World Cup final with joy and enthusiasm.