Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Another earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Mizoram
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai in Mizoram today.

Another earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Mizoram

1 min read . 06:42 AM IST ANI

  • Mizoram earthquake: The quake occurred at 1:14 am and struck 21 kilometres south of Champh
  • Earlier on Tuesday, the state had recorded an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale

Champhai: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai in Mizoram on Thursday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Champhai: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai in Mizoram on Thursday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 1:14 am and struck 21 kilometres south of Champhai.

The quake occurred at 1:14 am and struck 21 kilometres south of Champhai.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale, occurred 31 kilometres South South-West (SSW) of Champhai.

On June 22, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that two earthquakes rocked the state within a span of 12 hours. While an earthquake of magnitude 5.5, occurred 27 kilometres SSW of Champhai at 4:10 am on June 22, another quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale, struck 25 kilometres East North-East of Aizawl at 4.16 pm on June 21, according to the institute.

The state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 kilometres South-East of Champhai.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated