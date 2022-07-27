Mizoram: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Champhai

Mizoram: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Champhai1 min read . 08:08 PM IST
- So far no deaths or injury has been reported
- The earthquake hit the Champhai area in Mizoram at 7.15pm today
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Champhai, Mizoram. The earthquake is the second in a span of a week that has affected the north eastern states.
The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that the earthquake hit the Champhai area in Mizoram at 7.15pm today.
Situated on the hilly terrains of the young fold Himalayan mountain range, the earthquake come at a time when heavy rainfall from the monsoon has affected the region badly.
This is the second landslide in two days that has hit Mizoram's Champai.
So far there has been no reports of injury or death from this landslide.
Mizoram has been named among the list of India sites to be recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, the Union environment ministry said on Tuesday.
According to officials, India is aiming at getting a Ramsar tag for 75 of its wetlands on the 75th year of independence. This is a matter of great importance considering India has been working on becoming part of global biological diversity.
