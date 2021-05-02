Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, the Mizoram government has decided to impose an eight-day lockdown in capital Aizawl and other district headquarters town from 3 May.

The decision was taken to curtain people's movement and activities, except essential services, for flattening the curve of the virus transmission and efficient testing, tracking and treatment, said a government order.

The lockdown would come into force at 4 am on Monday (3 May) and would remain in force till 4 am of 11 May.

There are 11 districts in Mizoram, including Aizawl.

"No resident of the Aizawl municipal area and other district headquarters town should step out of their homes during the lockdown, while intra-state movement or travelling outside the state will be allowed under exceptional or very essential case," the order said.

"State residents or visitors coming to Mizoram should enter the state only through those entry points currently opened by the state government and they will undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19," it added.

The government has mandated the returnees or visitors to undergo either home quarantine or at a government/hotel/community facility if tested negative.

Quarantine is not mandatory for people visiting the state for a short duration (lesser than 96 hours) provided they possess Covid negative certificates from ICMR recognised RT-PCR or Truenat or CBNAT labs. The certificates should not be older than 96 hours upon their arrival in the state.

All places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, and restaurants, shopping complexes, malls and business shops have been ordered to stay shut.

In addition to this, no permission will be provided for any social gatherings in all parts of the state during the lockdown.

However, shops dealing with essential commodities, fish and meat, vegetables and fruits, seeds, construction materials, animal feeds, puncture works, cold storage and warehousing and e-commerce and home delivery will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Carpentry workshop, steel fabrication workshop, bakery, tailoring and weaving industry are allowed to function during working hours with five workers and recommendation from respective local level task force or village task force.

Development projects and other economic activities will be allowed to function normally with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

There is no restriction in terms of opening of shops and other economic activities in other parts of the state apart from the district headquarters, the order said.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 112 Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 6,131. The state currently has 1,131 active Covid-19 cases, while 4,985 people have recovered from the infection.





