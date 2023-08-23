comScore
Mizoram first state to operationalize Ayushman Bharat’s microsite project

 1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:12 PM IST Priyanka Sharma

Under microsite project, all healthcare facilities including the private clinics, small hospitals and labs in the region shall be made ABDM-enabled and will offer digital health services to the patients

Besides Mizoram, other states including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have also made significant progress regarding the implementation of ABDM microsites. (HT File) (HT_PRINT)Premium
New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA) announced that Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, has become the first state in India to operationalize Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission’s (ABDM) microsite project.

Last month, NHA announced 100 microsites project for accelerated adoption of digital health mission scheme across the country. The microsites are defined geographical regions where focused outreach efforts would be made to onboard small and medium scale private healthcare providers.

“Mizoram becomes the first state in India to operationalize an ABDM microsite in its capital city Aizawl. Under this, all healthcare facilities including the private clinics, small hospitals and labs in the region shall be made ABDM-enabled and will offer digital health services to the patients," NHA said in a statement.

The concept of microsites was envisaged to provide a strong impetus to healthcare digitization efforts across the country, NHA said. 

These microsites would be majorly implemented by the state Mission Directors of ABDM while the financial resources and overall guidance would be provided by NHA. An interfacing agency under this program will have an on-ground team to reach out to the healthcare providers in the area. This team will spread awareness about the benefits of ABDM and will help the service providers to join the core registries under the mission.

Patients will be able to link the health records generated at these facilities with their Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) and will be able to view and share these records using any ABDM-enabled Personal Health Record (PHR) application on their phones.

NHA had previously overseen microsites pilots in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat. The learnings and experiences from these pilots have been incorporated into the overall structure of 100 microsites project under ABDM.

Besides Mizoram, other states including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have also made significant progress regarding the implementation of ABDM microsites. More such microsites are expected to be operational in the next few weeks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 04:12 PM IST
