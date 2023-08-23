Mizoram first state to operationalize Ayushman Bharat’s microsite project

Mizoram first state to operationalize Ayushman Bharat’s microsite project1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Under microsite project, all healthcare facilities including the private clinics, small hospitals and labs in the region shall be made ABDM-enabled and will offer digital health services to the patients
New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA) announced that Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, has become the first state in India to operationalize Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission’s (ABDM) microsite project.
