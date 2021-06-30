2 min read.Updated: 30 Jun 2021, 10:56 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Sports practice with 10 people indoors and 25 people in open air is allowed
Social or public gatherings are also prohibited, while the number of attendees at funerals and weddings is fixed at 30
The Mizoram government on Wednesday announced to further ease COVID lockdown restrictions in the state, including allowing partial reopening of churches and limited sporting activities.
As per the new guidelines, offices - both state and private companies - will reopen but for a few days in a week. Apart from that, public gathering will remain prohibited and number of attendees at wedding and funeral is fixed at 30.