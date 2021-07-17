A seven-day complete lockdown has been reimposed in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The shutdown will be in force from July 18 till the midnight of July 24, an official order by the Mizoram government said.

Lockdown or other stringent restrictions may be imposed in other parts of the state by deputy commissioners depending on the pandemic situation, it also said.

The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the COVID-19 situation was worrisome in some districts of the northeastern region. The PM also urged the chief ministers to stay alert and act fast to check the further spread of the virus.

The health ministry, too, had flagged concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases in the regon in the recent past, and central teams have been deputed to seven states, including Mizoram.

The Mizoram government had eased restrictions in the AMC area from June 30.

The order said, the trajectory of positive cases continues to rise with the daily average of new infections growing steadily from 55 in April to 202 in May to 381 in the first fortnight of July.

With the majority of fresh cases being reported from the AMC area, the imposition of total lockdown is necessary to curtail a further surge, it said.

Here is what's allowed, what's not

Only essential services including water and electricity, healthcare and LPG distribution will function

All shops will be closed in the AMC area except those dealing with essential commodities

COVID-19 update in Mizoram

At least 483 more people, including 127 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 26,690, an official statement said on Saturday.

One more fatality pushed the toll to 120, the statement said.

Aizawl district reported the maximum number of new cases at 279, followed by Kolasib at 59, Lunglei at 52, Mamit at 36, Lawngtlai at 28 and Siaha at 27.

According to the statement, 58 new cases were detected through RT-PCR test at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) here, eight via TrueNat and 417 with the help of Rapid Antigen test.

(With inputs from agencies)

