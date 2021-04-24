OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mizoram govt to use hotels in Aizwal as quarantine facilities amid Covid surge

mizoVarious hotels in Mizoram's Aizwal district will be used as quarantine facilities due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, the government has said.

The hotels empanelled by the government are -- Landmark Hotel of Bawngkawn area of the district, followed by Hotel Serow in Chaltlang Lily Veng area, Hotel Orchid in Dawrpui, LBL Lodge in Bungkawn, Hotel South View in Kulikawn, Annexe Home Stay in Zotlang and Riahrun Home Stay in Ramhlun area.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

According to the government guidelines, any person who wishes to be quarantined at a particular hotel/homestay shall apply in writing to the deputy commissioner concerned well ahead of their scheduled arrival.

"Once the application is received, the deputy commissioner/chairman, district-level task force shall allot the hotel/homestay under intimation to the health authorities/quarantine management unit, H&FW Dept," the guidelines read.

"No person(s) quarantined at the hotel/homestay shall be allowed to check out unless discharged by the deputy commissioner/chairman, district-level task force/CMO concerned, except persons for a short stay," it added.

Any person quarantined at hotels will be advised to register themselves in the Aarogya Setu and mCovid-19 mobile applications.

Cases in Mizoram

Meanwhile, 63 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 5,283, an official said on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(FILES) In this file photo US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during a press briefing at the White HousePremium Premium

'India is going through very terrible situation': Biden's top medical adviser

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
India’s total active caseload has reached 2552,940 as of Saturday morning. (Photo by Xavier GALIANA / AFP)Premium Premium

Covid-19: India reports nearly 7,000 deaths, 1 million new cases in 72 hours

1 min read . 01:10 PM IST
The court told the Delhi government to give it one instance of who was obstructing the oxygen supplyPremium Premium

Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply: Delhi HC

1 min read . 01:06 PM IST
456 million seconds of ad volumes were registered during the January-March period.. Photo: iStockPremium Premium

TV ad volumes in January-March highest since 2018: Barc

1 min read . 12:14 PM IST

The new cases came from Aizawl district (52), Lawngtlai (7) and two cases each from Lunglei and Champhai districts, the official said.

Fifty-four cases were detected during contact tracing while nine patients have travel history, he said.

Mizoram now has 644 active Covid-19 cases while 4,627 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The state's Covid-19 death toll so far is 12.

Mizoram has tested 2,87,694 samples for Covid-19 till date, including 1,992 on Friday.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, a total of 1,62,463 people, including 39,906 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 40,512 have received both doses of the vaccine so far.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout