Various hotels in Mizoram's Aizwal district will be used as quarantine facilities due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, the government has said.

The hotels empanelled by the government are -- Landmark Hotel of Bawngkawn area of the district, followed by Hotel Serow in Chaltlang Lily Veng area, Hotel Orchid in Dawrpui, LBL Lodge in Bungkawn, Hotel South View in Kulikawn, Annexe Home Stay in Zotlang and Riahrun Home Stay in Ramhlun area.

According to the government guidelines, any person who wishes to be quarantined at a particular hotel/homestay shall apply in writing to the deputy commissioner concerned well ahead of their scheduled arrival.

"Once the application is received, the deputy commissioner/chairman, district-level task force shall allot the hotel/homestay under intimation to the health authorities/quarantine management unit, H&FW Dept," the guidelines read.

"No person(s) quarantined at the hotel/homestay shall be allowed to check out unless discharged by the deputy commissioner/chairman, district-level task force/CMO concerned, except persons for a short stay," it added.

Any person quarantined at hotels will be advised to register themselves in the Aarogya Setu and mCovid-19 mobile applications.

Cases in Mizoram

Meanwhile, 63 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 5,283, an official said on Saturday.

The new cases came from Aizawl district (52), Lawngtlai (7) and two cases each from Lunglei and Champhai districts, the official said.

Fifty-four cases were detected during contact tracing while nine patients have travel history, he said.

Mizoram now has 644 active Covid-19 cases while 4,627 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The state's Covid-19 death toll so far is 12.

Mizoram has tested 2,87,694 samples for Covid-19 till date, including 1,992 on Friday.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, a total of 1,62,463 people, including 39,906 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 40,512 have received both doses of the vaccine so far.

With inputs from agencies.

