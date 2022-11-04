Mizoram has done remarkably well in terms of human development: President

She further said that the development of Mizoram and the rest of the North-East is also significant for the nation to scale greater heights. “India’s stature on the global stage has been rising. Our ties with the neighbours, especially in South-East Asia, are of high value to us. Our ‘Act East Policy’ places emphasis on the North-East for improving our ties with the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region. Once an economic initiative, the policy has now gained strategic and cultural dimensions too. Mizoram benefits from, and also contributes to, the nation’s endeavour to engage with the neighbours in the region."