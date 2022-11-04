Mizoram has done remarkably well in terms of human development: President

The development of village roads, highways and bridges not only helps in meeting the education and healthcare goals, but also unleashes economic opportunities, the President said
New Delhi: Mizoram has done remarkably well on all parameters when it comes to human development, said President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
Addressing the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, the President said that taking education and healthcare as twin pillars of good governance, policymakers and administrators have rightly stressed on improving facilities for the two sectors in the state. “Connectivity is bound to be the biggest factor in realizing the potential of such a region. The development of village roads, highways and bridges not only helps in meeting the education and healthcare goals, but also unleashes economic opportunities."
She added that this is the era of new technology put to use to serve people more effectively. “While embracing the modern ways, we should also remain in touch with our roots. As a tribal majority state, Mizoram can explore its past and find best governance practices from pre-modern days that can be revived within contemporary systems."
President Murmu said that over the years, the Mizoram Legislative Assembly has evolved a model of debate, healthy discussion and mutual respect as an effective instrument in finding solution to people’s problems. “The house has played a pioneer role in going digital by adopting NeVA (National e Vidhan Application)."
She further said that the development of Mizoram and the rest of the North-East is also significant for the nation to scale greater heights. “India’s stature on the global stage has been rising. Our ties with the neighbours, especially in South-East Asia, are of high value to us. Our ‘Act East Policy’ places emphasis on the North-East for improving our ties with the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region. Once an economic initiative, the policy has now gained strategic and cultural dimensions too. Mizoram benefits from, and also contributes to, the nation’s endeavour to engage with the neighbours in the region."
The President added that with India’s rising influence on the world stage, come more responsibilities. “In climate action, we have taken a lead, showing the world the best way to counter the effects of environmental degradation. Our multiple initiatives in promoting renewable sources of energy have won admiration around the world."
She said that Mizoram has the highest forest cover among all Indian states, providing an ideal home for extraordinary and rich biodiversity. “The Himalayas, its fragile ecology and flora and fauna are our priceless heritage. We must conserve them for generations to come."
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.