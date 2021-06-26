"As many as 76$ of people in the age group of 45 years and above have been administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine till Thursday as against the national average of 43 per cent," Zomawia told PTI.
The national average for vaccination in the 18-44 years group is 11%, while Mizoram has already immunised 41% of people in this age bracket, he said.
The population size of the 45 years and above category is estimated at around 2.64 lakh in the state and that in the 18-44 age group is about 5.10 lakh, according to Zomawia.
He said the state has "enough stock of vaccine" and 82,220 more doses are expected to arrive by next week
"With the arrival of 82,220 vials, we will have a stock of over 1.6 lakh doses by next week," the official said.
Further, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 4.59 lakh people so far have been vaccinated, with 53,960 of them having received both doses.