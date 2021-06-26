Mizoram has managed to administer the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 76% of people aged 45 and above, reported news agency PTI quoting an official.

According to National Health Mission (NHM) director Dr Eric Zomawia, the vaccination drive was accelerated across the state amid the wave of coronavirus.

"As many as 76$ of people in the age group of 45 years and above have been administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine till Thursday as against the national average of 43 per cent," Zomawia told PTI.

The national average for vaccination in the 18-44 years group is 11%, while Mizoram has already immunised 41% of people in this age bracket, he said.

The population size of the 45 years and above category is estimated at around 2.64 lakh in the state and that in the 18-44 age group is about 5.10 lakh, according to Zomawia.

He said the state has "enough stock of vaccine" and 82,220 more doses are expected to arrive by next week

"With the arrival of 82,220 vials, we will have a stock of over 1.6 lakh doses by next week," the official said.

Further, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 4.59 lakh people so far have been vaccinated, with 53,960 of them having received both doses.

The government has currently imposed a lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain restrictions in other parts of the state, which will remain in force till 4 am on 30 June.

Covid situation in Mizoram

The northeastern state on Thursday reported 224 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 18,859.

The death toll rose to 89 as one more person succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College (ZMC).

At least 153 people were discharged from various Covid-19 Care facilities on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,469.

Mizoram now has 4,301 active cases.

With inputs from agencies.

