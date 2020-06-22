The northeastern state of Mizoram has been hit by two moderate intensity earthquakes in two days. After the 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit at around 4:15 pm, another quake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale was reported from the state at 4: 10 am today.

Yesterday's earthquake was tracked at a depth of 35 km from the earth's surface at a place near Aizawl in Mizoram while today's one occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the quake was 20 km while the coordinates of the epicentre are 23.22 (latitude) and 93.24 (longitude).

There are no reports of any damage or casualties so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured him all possible support in the wake of the earthquake which hit the state. "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre," a tweet by the Prime Minister read.

The state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram.

