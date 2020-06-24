NEW DELHI : In the fourth such tremor in the last three days, the northeastern state of Mizoram was hit by another earthquake today. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram at 08:02 am today.

There are no reports of damage or casualty due to the quake yet. A light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude had hit Mizoram yesterday also.

A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale and the second in 12 hours, shook eastern Mizoram's Champhai area and other adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar on Monday, damaging 31 structures, including buildings and important installations.

Mizoram had also experienced earthquakes measuring 5.1 and 5 on the Richter scale on Sunday afternoon (at 4.16 p.m.) and Thursday night, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Minister Jitendra Singh talked with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and offered the Centre's help.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. In 1897, a Shillong-epicentre quake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale had hit the area. In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the Brahmaputra river.

