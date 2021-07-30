Assam-Mizoram border issue: There will be no restriction on the movement of non-residents of Mizoram traveling through the disputed area of Kolasib district, the Mizoram government informed on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib District today issued a notification saying that "there shall be no restriction on the movement of Non-Residents of Mizoram traveling through Kolasib District".

"Mizo residents are also advised to allow no disturbance and to cause no harm to Non- Locals within Kolasib District in connection with the inter-state boundary issue at Mizoram Assam border," the notification said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared the copy of the order on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Assam government had issued a travel advisory for people traveling to Mizoram. "Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted," the advisory said.

Assam and Mizoram have a 164.6-km inter-state border. Assam's three districts Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj share border with Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts of Mizoram.

Both the states have different perception of the border, due to which clashes have erupted in the past. However, on July 26, the dispute between the two states resulted in a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states, that left six Assam police personnel and one civilian dead.

According to reports, at least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died.

After the clash, various group’s in the Barak Valley had announced a blockade of Mizoram.

Tension along the border with Mizoram in Cachar and Hailakandi districts of Assam have been escalating since October 2020 with frequent incidents of burning of houses and encroachment of land, according to news agency PTI.

Mizoram believes that its border lies along an ‘inner line’ drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence. However, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.

