Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mizoram issues new Covid-19 guidelines with more relaxations. Check details

Mizoram issues new Covid-19 guidelines with more relaxations. Check details

Premium
Roadside vegetable vendors at Vairengte market in Kolashib district of Mizoram. (Sourced)
2 min read . 01:38 PM IST Livemint

Mizoram issues new COVID-19 guidelines with more relaxations

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mizoram government has issued new COVID-19 guidelines with a few more relaxations to ease economic and other activities in Aizawl Municipality Corporation (AMC) area and other parts of the state.

The Mizoram government has issued new COVID-19 guidelines with a few more relaxations to ease economic and other activities in Aizawl Municipality Corporation (AMC) area and other parts of the state.

The new guidelines will come into effect on October 3 and will remain in force in the state till October 16.

The new guidelines will come into effect on October 3 and will remain in force in the state till October 16.

The order issued on Friday night said that it has been felt necessary to give more focus on providing better treatment to COVID-19 patients than imposing stringent restrictions despite a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

The order issued on Friday night said that it has been felt necessary to give more focus on providing better treatment to COVID-19 patients than imposing stringent restrictions despite a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

The new order allowed the re-opening of churches in COVID-19 affected AMC area and also in other parts of the state only on Sunday and Sabbath (Saturday) during daytime with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The new order allowed the re-opening of churches in COVID-19 affected AMC area and also in other parts of the state only on Sunday and Sabbath (Saturday) during daytime with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Churches in COVID-19 free towns and villages outside AMC area have been already re-opened on August 22.

Churches in COVID-19 free towns and villages outside AMC area have been already re-opened on August 22.

School and other higher education institutions will continue to remain close in AMC area but training institutes will be allowed to re-open with 50 per cent seating capacity in the state capital, the order said.

School and other higher education institutions will continue to remain close in AMC area but training institutes will be allowed to re-open with 50 per cent seating capacity in the state capital, the order said.

The government has already allowed re-opening of schools (KG to class 12) and Anganwadi centres in coronavirus free towns outside AMC area on August 15 and further allowed re-opening of all educational institutions, including colleges, on September 5.

The government has already allowed re-opening of schools (KG to class 12) and Anganwadi centres in coronavirus free towns outside AMC area on August 15 and further allowed re-opening of all educational institutions, including colleges, on September 5.

Re-opening of public parks is now allowed even in AMC area with 50 participants subjected to permission of local level task force of the locality where such park is located.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, 5 crore houses got water conn ...

Premium

UK govt engages British Army to start delivering fuel a ...

Premium

IT dept detects ₹500-cr unaccounted deals after raids ...

Premium

This company has allowed 40,000 employees to work virtu ...

Re-opening of public parks is now allowed even in AMC area with 50 participants subjected to permission of local level task force of the locality where such park is located.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, 5 crore houses got water conn ...

Premium

UK govt engages British Army to start delivering fuel a ...

Premium

IT dept detects ₹500-cr unaccounted deals after raids ...

Premium

This company has allowed 40,000 employees to work virtu ...

Social or public gatherings like anniversary or birthday celebrations and other gatherings are now allowed in AMC area with either 50 per cent of the seating capacity or 50 attendees, whichever is less, the order said.

Social or public gatherings like anniversary or birthday celebrations and other gatherings are now allowed in AMC area with either 50 per cent of the seating capacity or 50 attendees, whichever is less, the order said.

The number of attendees in funerals and weddings in AMC area has been increased from 30 to 50 or 50 per cent of the seating capacity, whichever is less, it said.

The number of attendees in funerals and weddings in AMC area has been increased from 30 to 50 or 50 per cent of the seating capacity, whichever is less, it said.

The government has now allowed full re-opening of all business shops, market places, hawker stalls, hotels, restaurants (with 50% seating capacity) and tourist lodges, among others, across AMC area.

The government has now allowed full re-opening of all business shops, market places, hawker stalls, hotels, restaurants (with 50% seating capacity) and tourist lodges, among others, across AMC area.

All government offices in the state will now open with full staff, the order said.

All government offices in the state will now open with full staff, the order said.

Intra-state movement is allowed under exceptional cases, it said.

Intra-state movement is allowed under exceptional cases, it said.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed in all district headquarters between 8 pm and 4 am.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed in all district headquarters between 8 pm and 4 am.

In areas outside AMC, deputy commissioners will issue separate guidelines depending on the COVID-19 situation of their districts or areas, the order said.

In areas outside AMC, deputy commissioners will issue separate guidelines depending on the COVID-19 situation of their districts or areas, the order said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Saturday reported 1,626 new COVID-19 cases pushing the state's tally to 96,456, a health official said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Saturday reported 1,626 new COVID-19 cases pushing the state's tally to 96,456, a health official said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!