Mizoram issues new Covid-19 guidelines with more relaxations. Check details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mizoram government has issued new COVID-19 guidelines with a few more relaxations to ease economic and other activities in Aizawl Municipality Corporation (AMC) area and other parts of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mizoram government has issued new COVID-19 guidelines with a few more relaxations to ease economic and other activities in Aizawl Municipality Corporation (AMC) area and other parts of the state.

The new guidelines will come into effect on October 3 and will remain in force in the state till October 16. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The new guidelines will come into effect on October 3 and will remain in force in the state till October 16. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The order issued on Friday night said that it has been felt necessary to give more focus on providing better treatment to COVID-19 patients than imposing stringent restrictions despite a spurt in COVID-19 cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order issued on Friday night said that it has been felt necessary to give more focus on providing better treatment to COVID-19 patients than imposing stringent restrictions despite a spurt in COVID-19 cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new order allowed the re-opening of churches in COVID-19 affected AMC area and also in other parts of the state only on Sunday and Sabbath (Saturday) during daytime with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The new order allowed the re-opening of churches in COVID-19 affected AMC area and also in other parts of the state only on Sunday and Sabbath (Saturday) during daytime with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Churches in COVID-19 free towns and villages outside AMC area have been already re-opened on August 22.

Churches in COVID-19 free towns and villages outside AMC area have been already re-opened on August 22.

School and other higher education institutions will continue to remain close in AMC area but training institutes will be allowed to re-open with 50 per cent seating capacity in the state capital, the order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

School and other higher education institutions will continue to remain close in AMC area but training institutes will be allowed to re-open with 50 per cent seating capacity in the state capital, the order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has already allowed re-opening of schools (KG to class 12) and Anganwadi centres in coronavirus free towns outside AMC area on August 15 and further allowed re-opening of all educational institutions, including colleges, on September 5.

The government has already allowed re-opening of schools (KG to class 12) and Anganwadi centres in coronavirus free towns outside AMC area on August 15 and further allowed re-opening of all educational institutions, including colleges, on September 5.

Social or public gatherings like anniversary or birthday celebrations and other gatherings are now allowed in AMC area with either 50 per cent of the seating capacity or 50 attendees, whichever is less, the order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social or public gatherings like anniversary or birthday celebrations and other gatherings are now allowed in AMC area with either 50 per cent of the seating capacity or 50 attendees, whichever is less, the order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of attendees in funerals and weddings in AMC area has been increased from 30 to 50 or 50 per cent of the seating capacity, whichever is less, it said.

The number of attendees in funerals and weddings in AMC area has been increased from 30 to 50 or 50 per cent of the seating capacity, whichever is less, it said.

The government has now allowed full re-opening of all business shops, market places, hawker stalls, hotels, restaurants (with 50% seating capacity) and tourist lodges, among others, across AMC area.

The government has now allowed full re-opening of all business shops, market places, hawker stalls, hotels, restaurants (with 50% seating capacity) and tourist lodges, among others, across AMC area.

All government offices in the state will now open with full staff, the order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All government offices in the state will now open with full staff, the order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intra-state movement is allowed under exceptional cases, it said.

Intra-state movement is allowed under exceptional cases, it said.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed in all district headquarters between 8 pm and 4 am.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed in all district headquarters between 8 pm and 4 am.

In areas outside AMC, deputy commissioners will issue separate guidelines depending on the COVID-19 situation of their districts or areas, the order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In areas outside AMC, deputy commissioners will issue separate guidelines depending on the COVID-19 situation of their districts or areas, the order said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Saturday reported 1,626 new COVID-19 cases pushing the state's tally to 96,456, a health official said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Saturday reported 1,626 new COVID-19 cases pushing the state's tally to 96,456, a health official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}