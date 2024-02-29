Mizoram leaders say no to border fence, want Free Movement Regime with Myanmar to stay — Here's why
Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga said fencing the India-Myanmar border or scrapping the Free Movement Regime is unacceptable for the Zo ethnic people.
The Mizoram Assembly adopted a resolution against the central government's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighbouring country. The FMR allows people living on both sides of the border to travel 16 km into each other's territory without a visa.