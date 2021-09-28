Mizoram logs highest-ever spike of 1,846 new Covid cases in a day

With 1,846 new Covid cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, Mizoram witnessed its highest single-day spike on Tuesday. The health department revealed, of the total number of cases, 324 children.

On September 21, the state had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 1,731 COVID-19 cases.

With new cases recorded today, the Mizoram's COVID-19 tally mounted to 90,539. Mizoram now has 15,843 active cases. As per the official figures, Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 1,082, followed by Siaha (348) and Lunglei (119). Three new patients have travel history, while 1,843 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 19.44% from 31.77% on Sunday as the fresh cases were detected from 9,494 samples. A total of 1,659 samples were tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 302 as one more patient succumbed to the infection.

Also with 1,481 people recovering from the deadly virus on Monday, 74,394 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stood at 82.16 per cent, while the death rate was at 0.32 per cent.

The state has conducted more than 10.8 lakh sample tests for the virus to date. A total of 6.77 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 4.21 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

