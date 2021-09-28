Mizoram logs highest-ever spike of 1,846 new Covid cases in a day

With new cases recorded today, the Mizoram's COVID-19 tally mounted to 90,539. Mizoram now has 15,843 active cases. As per the official figures, Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 1,082, followed by Siaha (348) and Lunglei (119). Three new patients have travel history, while 1,843 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.