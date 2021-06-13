{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The entire state of Mizoram bid farewell to Ziona Chana, believed to be the head of world's largest family with 38 wives and 89 children, as he dies at the age of 76. Ziona, who suffered from diabetes and hypertension, died at a Aizawl-based hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The entire state of Mizoram bid farewell to Ziona Chana, believed to be the head of world's largest family with 38 wives and 89 children, as he dies at the age of 76. Ziona, who suffered from diabetes and hypertension, died at a Aizawl-based hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Offering him condolences, the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to Twitter to say, "With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children."

"Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ziona had met his first wife when he was 17-year-old, while she was three years older to him then.

According to a report in Reuters, Ziona Chana's sons and their wives, and all their children, live in different rooms in the same building, but share a common kitchen, while his wives shared a dormitory near his private bedroom.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}