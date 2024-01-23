Mizoram news: Burmese Army plane crashes at Lengpui airport, six injured
Mizoram news: Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport on Tuesday. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital
Mizoram DGP has said that six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport on Tuesday. A Burmese army plane has crashed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning.
(More details awaited…)
