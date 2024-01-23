Mizoram DGP has said that six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport on Tuesday. A Burmese army plane has crashed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the information received from the Mizoram DGP, the plane was small, and 14 people were on board with the pilot.

Of the 14 people, six sustained injuries, while eight are safe, said the DGP.

The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

As per the received information, the army plane crashed while landing.

(More details awaited…)

