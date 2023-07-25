Mizoram: NIA arrests 3 including Myanmar national in arms seizure case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested three persons including a Myanmar national after extensive searches in connection with the Mizoram explosives , arms, and ammunition seizure case, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The arrested accused have been identified as J Rohlupuia (55), Henry Siangnuna (48), and C Laldinsaga (43), NIA said in an official statement.

The case pertains to the seizure of two pickup trucks, laden with explosives and firearms, from Kulikawn PS, Aizawl, Mizoram by the Assam Rifles Naka team of 2nd Bn AR in May 2022, the statement read, adding that the consignment consisted of 223 boxes of 200 sticks each, gunpowder, weapons.

NIA Spokesperson said that the three men were taken into custody by the NIA after raids at four locations in Mizoram -- two in Champhai district and one each in Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts -- on Monday.

The raids were conducted at the houses of the suspects linked with pilferage and transportation of explosives and arms from Mizoram to Myanmar. Several incriminating materials were seized during the raids, the spokesperson said.

The NIA probe has revealed that Siangnuna, in connivance with Rohlupuia, had illegally purchased arms by using the latter's arms dealer's license. These arms were further being transported across the border to Myanmar, the spokesperson said.

During the search at Siangnuna's house, the official said a smartphone with two SIM cards, an airgun, two compressed air cylinders, a Myanmar entry-exit document, and an Aadhar card were seized, PTI reported.

The probe has revealed that Laldinsaga's license was used for procuring explosives from an explosives supplier firm at Guwahati for onward supply to Myanmar, the NIA said, adding that it is continuing with its investigation in the case to unravel further links of the accused in the arms and explosives smuggling racket.

