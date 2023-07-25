Mizoram: NIA arrests 3 including Myanmar national in arms seizure case

Mizoram: NIA arrests 3 including Myanmar national in arms seizure case1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:14 PM IST
NIA arrests three, including a Myanmar national, in connection with the Mizoram explosives and arms seizure case. Two pickup trucks laden with explosives and firearms were seized in May 2022.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested three persons including a Myanmar national after extensive searches in connection with the Mizoram explosives, arms, and ammunition seizure case, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
