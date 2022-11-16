Mizoram oil tanker accident: Death toll rises to 11, says police

Mizoram oil tanker accident: Death toll rises to 11, says police1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
- Three bodies were recovered yesterday from the debris of the stone quarry which collapsed at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district
A total of eleven died in a fire incident after a tanker lorry carrying 22,000 litres of petrol met with an accident within the vicinity of Tuirial Airfield, Mizoram.
A total of eleven died in a fire incident after a tanker lorry carrying 22,000 litres of petrol met with an accident within the vicinity of Tuirial Airfield, Mizoram.
Three bodies were recovered yesterday from the debris of the stone quarry which collapsed at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district.
Three bodies were recovered yesterday from the debris of the stone quarry which collapsed at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district.
The teams of BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police, and district administration are engaged in a search operation to retrieve the body of the remaining person, stated the Additional Deputy Commissioner.
The teams of BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police, and district administration are engaged in a search operation to retrieve the body of the remaining person, stated the Additional Deputy Commissioner.
On Monday, the rescue team recovered eight bodies from the debris.
On Monday, the rescue team recovered eight bodies from the debris.
The oil tanker, carrying 22,000 litres of petrol, overturned on National Highway-6 at Turial near Aizawl around 3 pm on October 29. It caught fire and exploded around 6 pm when locals and motorists passing by were collecting petrol leaking from the tanker.
The oil tanker, carrying 22,000 litres of petrol, overturned on National Highway-6 at Turial near Aizawl around 3 pm on October 29. It caught fire and exploded around 6 pm when locals and motorists passing by were collecting petrol leaking from the tanker.
Four people were killed on the spot, and several others were injured.
Four people were killed on the spot, and several others were injured.
The tanker was heading towards Champhai town in the northeastern part of Mizoram near the Myanmar border when the accident happened.
The tanker was heading towards Champhai town in the northeastern part of Mizoram near the Myanmar border when the accident happened.
Police suspect that someone might have lit a cigarette when people were stealing petrol from the oil tanker, leading to the massive fire in which a taxi and three scooters were also gutted.
Police suspect that someone might have lit a cigarette when people were stealing petrol from the oil tanker, leading to the massive fire in which a taxi and three scooters were also gutted.
The state police told ANI news agency, "A person who lit a lighter in the middle of the road near Tank Lorry was rounded up. He admitted to his guilt on November 2 stating that it was done inadvertently".
The state police told ANI news agency, "A person who lit a lighter in the middle of the road near Tank Lorry was rounded up. He admitted to his guilt on November 2 stating that it was done inadvertently".