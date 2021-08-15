The Mizoram government on Sunday extended the partial lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain restrictions in other parts of the state till August 21, news agency PTI reported citing officials. The extension was announced as restrictions, imposed on August 8, expired on Saturday.

According to new order, it is necessary to continue with the existing guidelines to keep a check on Covid infection. In the areas outside the AMC, deputy commissioners will devise separate guidelines depending on the Covid situation.

The movement of people, including the casual visit of neighbours or relatives within the same complex, except under exceptional cases, is strictly prohibited during the partial lockdown, the order said.

Places of worship or religious congregation, educational institutions, picnic spots, public parks, gymnasium, sports practice, tournaments, social gatherings, and trekking or hiking will remain closed or suspended in the AMC area.

However, schools and Anganwadi centres will be allowed to open in COVID-free villages outside the AMC. Construction work, working at fields or gardens, and essential services will function normally.

There will be no restriction on agricultural and livelihood activities outside the AMC area.

All Group A and Group B government employees working in the state capital will have to attend their offices without fail, while heads of department or office heads will make the rosters for the Group C and Group D employees.

Shops dealing in essential commodities, eateries and vegetable seeds or materials will open every day between 5 am and 9 am, while shops dealing in other goods, including shops in market places, will be divided into three groups and they will be allowed to open on specific days based on their categorisation from 5 am to 5.30 pm.

Commercial vehicles will be allowed to operate in the state capital, and the traffic superintendent of police will make arrangements to enable both commercial or public transport and private vehicles to operate or ply on a rational basis or on specific days. Travelling and intra-state movement is also allowed under very essential circumstances.

On Sunday, the state reported 467 new Covid cases, pushing the state's tally to 47,995. The death toll rose to 181 as one more person succumbed to the infection.

