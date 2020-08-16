Home >News >India >Mizoram's coronavirus tally rises to 777 with record 64 new cases
People and security personnel wearing masks (ANI)
People and security personnel wearing masks (ANI)

Mizoram's coronavirus tally rises to 777 with record 64 new cases

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2020, 07:53 PM IST

  • Out of 64 fresh cases, 50 were reported from Aizwal in a day while the state has 421 active cases so far
  • 356 people have so far recovered from the disease while recovery rate in the state has declined to 45.81 per cent

AIZAWL : Mizoram reported its highest single-day spike of 64 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 777, an official said.

Of the new cases, 50 were reported from Aizawl district and 14 from Kolasib bordering Assam, he said. The figure also includes 40 security personnel.

Mizoram now has 421 active cases, while 356 people have so far recovered from the disease, the official said, adding, the recovery rate in the state has declined to 45.81 per cent.

A total of 25,929 samples have been tested till Saturday evening.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

